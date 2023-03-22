



A teenage rider and two horses have died in an early-morning crash on a major road in the US.

Dallas Police were called to a collision at Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway at about 5.30am on 14 March.

“The preliminary investigation determined the crash involved three horses and three riders,” a spokesman for Dallas Police said. “One rider died at the scene, the two others were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

“The preliminary investigation has determined that the three riders appear to be juveniles and the horses were stolen.”

The rider who died at the scene was 14, the police said, and those taken to hospital were aged 16 and 17. One horse died at the scene, and another had to be put down by a vet. The third horse was injured but police said it was expected to survive.

“Preliminary information provided was the involved driver left the scene, however, the driver did not leave and stayed at the location,” the police said.

“The investigation is ongoing – no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

“Information will be released when it becomes available.”

