



The second day of the eventing World Championships dressage in Pratoni del Vivaro in Italy is now complete (16 September) and German maestro Michael Jung snuck in front of Laura Collett with a remarkable score.

British rider Tom McEwen contributed to a great team score with Toledo De Kerser.

Oliver Townend extended Britain’s lead ahead of cross-country day in Pratoni.

Tamie Smith, who is representing the USA with Mai Baum, put in a good performance, bar one costly mistake.

Reigning individual Olympic champion Julia Krajewski got off to a solid start with her super mare, Amande De B’Néville.

Boyd Martin boosted the USA’s chances of a team medal in Pratoni.

We chatted with Tom McEwen’s groom Francesca Gorni about her Pratoni experience so far

The youngest rider at this year’s eventing World Championships is Alina Dibowski, riding for Germany.

One rider is here on a home-bred horse she has grown up with and brought all the way through the levels.

Canadian Dana Cooke has made her World Championships debut on Mississippi, but she admits that it wasn’t love at first sight when she saw the unusually marked 12-year-old mare.

Meet the Ecuadorian rider who completed his eventing World Championships dressage test today, and who juggles a high-flying job with his eventing career.

Britain hold the lead ahead of cross-country day on Saturday, with a 6.9 point margin over Germany going into the second phase.

