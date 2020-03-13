Event Rider Masters cancels 2020 series due to coronavirus: ‘There are too many risks’

The 2020 Event Rider Masters (ERM) series has been cancelled as the team felt it was impossible to implement the events “in a manner that has an acceptable risk level” in light of the international nature of the series and the developing coronavirus pandemic.

The big-money eventing series run at CCI4*-S level was due to hold four fixtures in 2020, at Burnham Market, Chatsworth, Arville and Jardy. The team announced on 2 March that Millstreet and Lignière, which were part of the original line-up, had been dropped “to condense and intensify the 2020 Masters season, providing a crescendo of sporting excitement leading into the Tokyo Olympics”.

Today the whole series became a victim of coronavirus. A statement said that a full risk assessment had been carried out in line with recommendations of the relevant health authorities to evaluate the health and safety of those involved, from staff and contractors to organisers, volunteers, riders and riders’s staff.

The statement said: “The ERM 2020 series is spread over three countries, all of whom are currently affected by Covid-19 and involves a production team of 60 people travelling from six different countries. The ERM riders throughout each season represent at least 20 different nations. The logistics of moving the multi-national production team from venue to venue is impossible to implement in a manner that has an acceptable risk level.

“As a result of this assessment, it is clear that there are too many risks associated with conducting the ERM series this year and regrettably ERM has made the decision to cancel the 2020 series.”

Burnham Market, Chatsworth, Arville and Jardy are currently all planning to host their events, without the ERM class.

ERM will be back next year, the statement concluded: “The commercial partners and backers of ERM are committed to making the series run in 2021.”

The 2020 season should have been the fifth renewal of ERM after the series made its debut in 2016.

