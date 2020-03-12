Laura Tomlinson: Coronavirus cannot be ignored *H&H Plus*

The situation surrounding coronavirus is changing by the day, but it seems that the effects of this virus are going to be unavoidable, with travel being one of the main things to affect our sport. Many people are already speculating whether the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned or whether it will have to be moved, postponed or cancelled.

All these possibilities would have a bigger impact than we can conceive – it is hard to imagine the number of flights already booked, the hotels organised, and the numbers of volunteers, officials and teams around the athletes themselves that have been part of precision planning for months and even years in advance.