European Championships: what time the medals will be decided and who’s in the running





The final competition of the European Showjumping Championships kicks off this afternoon, with the three individual medals up for grabs.

There are no Brits left in the mix; Emily Moffitt qualified but decided it would be better to save Winning Good for another day, but three Irish riders are to jump.

The competition starts at 2pm local time (1pm UK time), in descending order, with Czech rider Ondrej Zvara, on Cento Lane, in first.

Michael Duffy on Zilton SL Z is the first Irish rider into the ring at about 2.12pm (1.12pm), followed by his teammate Eoin McMahon on Chacon 2. The third Irish rider in will be Daniel Coyle, on Legacy, at about 2.24pm (1.24pm).

Things are tight at the top — less than a pole separates the top seven combinations, so the race for the medals is wide open.

Of these seven, Belgium’s Nicola Philippaerts on Katanga V/H Dingeshof will jump at about 2.34pm (1.34pm), followed by France’s Olivier Robert on Vivaldi Des Meneaux, Olympic silver medallist Peder Fredricson, on Catch Me Not S, then the sole Greek rider and championship debutante Ioli Mytillineou on Levis De Muze.

Next in will be Belgium’s Pieter Devos, on Jade VD Bisschop, currently in the bronze-medal position, followed by second-placed Andre Thieme of Germany, on DSP Chakaria, and finally defending champion Martin Fuchs, on Leone Jei.

The top 12 combinations at the end of this round will qualify for the European Showjumping Championships individual final, which starts at 4pm local time (3pm UK time).

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.