Find out when the Brits will ride for team medals at the European Dressage Championships





The European Dressage Championships kicks off in Hagen, Germany, tomorrow (7 September) and the times have been released for the grand prix, which acts as the team competition.

Britain has been been drawn as the penultimate of the 15 teams, meaning British riders will be the second-last to ride in each of the four rider rotations, with two pairs from each team of four in action tomorrow and two on Wednesday (8 September).

What times do the Brits ride in the grand prix?

Gareth Hughes and Sintano Van Hof Olympia: 11.13am on Tuesday (10.13am BST)

Lottie Fry and Everdale: 2.59pm on Tuesday (1.59pm BST)

Carl Hester and En Vogue: TBC on Wednesday

Charlotte Dujardin and Gio: TBC on Wednesday

Who are the favourites and when do they ride?

Germany will start the competition as favourites and Britain’s most significant challengers, having won team gold at every major dressage championship since 2015. The same riders claimed Olympic gold in Tokyo in July, though only Jessica von-Bredow Werndl has brought her Olympic horse, the individual gold medallist TSF Dalera BB, to Hagen. Germany have been drawn 12th of the 15 teams.

Dorothee Schneider and Faustus: 10.37am on Tuesday (9.37am BST)

Helen Langehanenberg and Annabelle: 2.41pm on Tuesday (1.41pm BST)

Isabell Werth on Weihegold OLD: TBC on Wednesday

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl on TSF Dalera BB: TBC on Wednesday

The grand prix will determine the outcome of the team medals, with the three best scores to count for each team. There are also two sets of individual medals up for grabs, in the grand prix special, which takes place on Thursday evening, and the grand prix freestyle, which happens on Saturday.

The Under-25 European Dressage Championship, which runs alongside the senior competition in Hagen, will also begin tomorrow with the team competition. Britain’s Lucy Amy on Rudy and Lewis Carrier on Diego V will be in action on day one of the competition, with Alex Harrison and Diamond Hill and Ellie McCarthy with GB Londero V Worrenberg riding on Wednesday.

Check out the full list of European Dressage Championships grand prix times

