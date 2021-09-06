Dramatic airs above ground and five horses held at European Dressage Championships trot-up





All four British horses have safely passed the first trot-up at the European Dressage Championships in Hagen, Germany.

Charlotte Dujardin was the first member of the British quartet to present her ride, the 10-year-old Apache x Tango gelding Gio, with whom she won both team and individual bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Gio was waved through by the ground jury.

Lottie Fry’s Olympic ride, the 12-year-old Lord Leatherdale x Negro stallion Everdale, was next up, and he showed off his exuberance with a few airs above ground. However, he was also passed, as was Carl Hester’s ride, the 12-year-old Jazz x Contango son En Vogue, who was presented next. Last onto the track for Britain was Gareth Hughes with the 11-year-old Sandro Hit x Silvano gelding Sintano Van Hof Olympia, who was also waved through by the ground jury.

Five horses were held, with the ground jury requesting that they be re-presented tomorrow morning at 7am. These are Beirao, the ride of Portugal’s Duarte Nogueria; Bufranco, the ride of Denmark’s Charlotte Heering; Embajador SG, the ride of Italy’s Nausicaa Maroni, Poseydon, the ride of Ukraine’s Anna Diachenko and Esporim, the ride of Ireland’s Anna Merveldt.

This is another blow to Ireland, who no longer have a team after the withdrawal of Alex Baker and Dutchman. The remaining two selected combinations, Anna and Esporim and Carolyn Mellor with Gouverneur M, are due to compete as individuals.

The grand prix begins tomorrow (Tuesday, 7 September) and concludes on Wednesday, 8 September, when the team medals will be awarded. The grand prix special, which has its own set of individual medals, takes place on Thursday (9 September), with the grand prix freestyle on Saturday (11 September).

For the first time, the under-25 European Dressage Championships takes place alongside the seniors at the same venue. The British team of Lucy Amy with Rudy, Lewis Carrier and Diego V, Alex Harrison with Diamond Hill and Ellie McCarthy on GB Londero von Worrenberg will be in action from tomorrow (Tuesday, 7 September).

