‘It’s disappointing’: equestrian Olympic medallists miss out on new year honours





Figures from the equestrian industry have been recognised in the New Year Honours List – but none of the Paris 2024 gold medallists are among them.

Previously, Britain’s Olympic gold medallists, in equestrian and other sports, have been named in honours lists. So Ben Maher and Scott Brash, who won team showjumping gold in 2012, and Tom McEwen and Laura Collett, who won team eventing gold in 2021, had all been appointed MBE before they repeated the feat in Paris.

But Harry Charles and Ros Canter, who were on the gold medal-winning showjumping and eventing teams respectively in Paris last summer, were not named in this year’s list. The Government’s Cabinet Office told H&H it does not comment on individual honours.

But H&H understands that although previously, winning an Olympic gold meant an honour would follow, the independent committee that oversees honours felt it was time to move away from this automatic process. It is understood that athletes’ contributions to wider society as well as their sports are now taken into account.

Some of those who won gold medals in Paris did get honours, such as trampolinist Bryony Page and sailor Eleanor Aldridge, who were appointed MBE, as was heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who won silver.

Harry’s father Peter Charles, who was also on the showjumping team that won gold in 2012, told H&H he thinks it should be all gold medallists or none.

“What’s the difference between Katarina Johnson-Thompson winning silver and Harry winning gold?” he said. “She’s given one and he isn’t. Everyone who’s won a gold medal, it’s down to hard work and the ultimate success; the British Olympic Association should accept all or nothing.

“It’s disappointing for the team and all the people who have put in the hard work; it’s wrong on every level to deem some athletes worthy and others not, and it’s harder than ever before [for riders] now there are only three in a team.”

A spokesperson for Team GB told H&H all the gold medallists at the Paris Games were put forward for honours but the decision is not in the authority’s hands. There is no time limit for nominating people for an honour.

Equestrians who were recognised include Brigadier Stuart Nasse, chair for Army equitation and the UK Armed Forces Equestrian Association, who was appointed OBE, as was Hilary Crawford, manager of New Lodge Riding Centre, Riding for the Disabled Association, for services to Disabled People.

British Horse Society member Sarah Bucks was appointed OBE for services to public rights of way. Timothy Porter, former Blue Cross chairman, was appointed OBE for services to animal welfare.

Nicola Wilson, who was on the team that won Olympic eventing silver in 2012, said she was “shocked and unbelievably humbled” to be appointed MBE this year, adding: “When I got the letter, I told my family but said it may be a joke and they mustn’t say anything until the announcement was made to see if my name was actually there.

“What an incredible honour and I am grateful to you all for helping me along this sometimes challenging journey through life, but I feel incredibly lucky to have a life.”

