Engaging with horse sport’s critics, Paris 2024 and more things the horse world is talking about





Engaging with horse sport’s critics

British international grand prix dressage rider and trainer Anna Ross (pictured, top) writes about listening to and engaging with those who criticise our sport in her exclusive column in this week’s issue of H&H. She reflects on approaching a critic of modern dressage at Compiègne CDI and the “spirited but good-humoured debate” that followed. “Closed minds will close doors – if we don’t listen, people will only shout louder,” says Anna.

Paris 2024 tickets

Huge demand for Paris 2024 tickets has left a trail of delighted and disappointed fans, as organisers reported “unprecedented success” and more than a million tickets were sold within 36 hours. All standard tickets for the equestrian disciplines in this latest release sold out within 48 hours. But hope is not completely lost for those who have missed out so far: a third ticket sales phase is scheduled for the end of this year, and a resale platform is set to open in spring 2024. Fans are also warned to avoid scams, as it is forbidden for ticket holders to resell Olympic tickets outside the official resale system.

‘A timely reminder’

A recent case in Ireland, where a girl was awarded a six-figure payout after dislocating her elbow, in a claim against an equestrian centre, has sparked wider discussion over the climate in which equestrianism operates. H&H sought views on whether cases such as this are a concern for riding schools and how they can protect themselves. “Even if we take every possible precaution, we can’t prevent the unexpected,” said a British Horse Society spokesman.

