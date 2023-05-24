‘The best therapy’: how horses helped trainer with Derby runner during cancer treatment





Top Irish trainer Jessica Harrington described horses as “the best therapy” through her breast cancer treatment as she looks ahead to The Derby with her second ever runner in the race.

Sprewell will carry the yard’s hopes in the iconic race at the Betfred-sponsored meeting next week (3 June). Jessica is likely to be watching from home as she continues her treatment and rehabilitation.

“It would be very special to win the Epsom Derby, it’s on the bucket list to get a tick! It’s great to go there with a horse that’s got a chance and it’s very exciting,” said the Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer.

The 76-year-old, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2022, spoke about the role horses have played through her treatment.

“Things are great and I’m lucky enough to have finished the worst part of it now that the chemo is done. We’re moving on to the next stage now and it’ll take a bit longer, but I hope that I’ll be out and about again very shortly,” she said.

“The horses really have been a massive help to me and I’m really lucky to have a massive support team here.

“My daughters Kate and Emma and my son-in-law have been around all winter keeping things going and I did my best to get out every single day that I could to look at the horses, because that was the best therapy I reckoned I had.

“I went racing last Friday to Leopardstown. I didn’t actually go on Sunday, but I go when it’s nice and near and when I can. I’d be most likely to watch the Derby from home, but I’ll see how I get on.”

Alpha Centauri delivered Jessica’s first Classic victory with her win in the 2018 Irish 1000 Guineas, and Magical Lagoon tasted glory in last year’s Irish Oaks. Her sole runner in The Derby so far was Gold Maze, who finished ninth in 2020.

Sprewell, by Churchill and out of Redback daughter Lahaleeb, and owned by Mohamed Khalid Mohamed Abdulrahim, has won his first two starts as a three-year-old, including the Derby Trial at Leopardstown (7 May).

“Nothing seems to faze him and I think going the mile and a half will suit him because I think he’ll settle well, which he has done in both of his races this year,” said Jessica.

“He’s a fine, big horse and we’ve been very lucky so far with the temperament he’s got. He’s very straightforward and each time he’s run he’s walked around the parade ring in a very relaxed manner. I know there will be much more hype and buzz at Epsom, but so far he’s been very good.”

