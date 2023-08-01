End of the road for Hickstead’s FEI Nations Cup, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Hickstead lose out in Nations Cup revamp

After an outstanding Longines FEI Nations Cup leg at the Longines Royal International Horse Show last Friday, today the disappointing news has broken that Hickstead is not among the four venues chosen for the FEI’s new Longines League of Nations. The first British Nations Cup win on home soil in 13 years has become all the more notable as we now know it marks the final time the FEI competition will be held in the famous Hickstead main arena. “Obviously we’re hugely disappointed, with the FEI’s decision and the way it’s been handled, after 50 years of hosting Britain’s Nations Cup, and after such a magnificent win at Hickstead last week,” Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn told H&H.

2. A 72-year-old preparing for her first Flat race

Caroline Miller, 72, will be one of 12 female riders lining up to take part in the Markel Magnolia Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, on 4 August. She said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to be an inspiration to anybody out there – there’s no reason you can’t do something extra in your life, get off the sofa and onto a horse and train. It’s the most exhilarating and rewarding thing you could ever do, especially raising money and meeting a huge selection of new people.” This year’s ladies’ charity race is in aid of Education Above All.

3. Farewell to a very special working canine

“Fabulous Finn”, the retired police dog who helped introduce greater protection for service animals, has died aged 14. Finn and his handler PC Dave Wardell, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, were stabbed by a youth while on duty in October 2016. Finn needed emergency life-saving surgery for serious wounds to his chest and head. He recovered and returned to service, retiring in 2017.

Although the youth was charged with actual bodily harm for stabbing PC Wardell, the attack on Finn was classified criminal damage. Following this incident, Finn became the inspiration behind a new law to protect service animals, including police horses. The Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Act, known as Finn’s Law, came into force in June 2019. Under the act, it is an offence to cause unnecessary suffering to a service animal.

