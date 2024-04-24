Army horses loose in central London and other things the horse world is talking about





Police officers praised

The police officers who came to the aid of horses injured in London this morning have been praised for “risking their own safety” to help. The Army horses were spooked, it is thought by concrete falling from a travelator being used by builders, in Belgravia before 9am today and four riders were unseated. The horses were all caught and those humans and equines injured have been having the appropriate medical care, the Army said.

A sad farewell

The Horse Trust has said a sad goodbye to former police horse Loxley, who has died aged 22 after a happy retirement. The part-bred Irish Draught served with the Nottinghamshire and Greater Manchester Police mounted units, taking part in parades and on duty at events including major football matches. He retired to The Horse Trust in 2016 to “enjoy grazing and hanging out with his friends”.

Using tech in training

Products using Artificial intelligence (AI) technology could help riders, judges and horses, it is hoped. H&H spoke to those behind Ridesum’s AI Horse Analytics and the TeleRein C IT to find out more. The former objectively measures equine head and neck position, and the latter the pressure put on a horse’s mouth by its rider. Ridesum CEO Karin Lindell told H&H that by offering feedback on the horse’s head position in real time, “riders can make informed decisions that enhance both performance and welfare.”

