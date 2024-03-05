End of an eventing era, British success, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Gatcombe calls time on Festival of British Eventing

The eventing world is reeling from the news that Gatcombe will not host the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing in 2024. The organisers said the decision had been made as the event is not currently financially viable. While not ruling out the chance of the event returning, a spokesman said: “it would need to be in the form of a different business model”. British Eventing is now discussing a tender process to find a new venue for the national championships. The Festival hosted the novice, intermediate and open national championships, as well as the Corinthian Cup restricted novice championship and a retrained racehorse championship.

2. British success at CDI Lier

Charlotte Dujardin has once again demonstrated her ability to produce horses to the highest level as Alive & Kicking made her debut on the international stage in Europe. The 10-year-old mare won the hotly contested CDI3* grand prix on 75.04%, and the special on 75.192%. “I couldn’t ask for much more,” said Charlotte, who co-owns the mare with Carl Hester and Ulrike Bachinger.

3. A top horse returns from injury

Ingrid Klimke’s top dressage ride Franziskus FRH is set to return to sport at the highest level this year. He will be campaigned with selection for the German team at the Paris Olympics in mind. He had surgery for a hairline fracture last summer, but Ingrid said last week: “Franziskus is back, he’s in good shape and full of himself. He did cavaletti and jumps the other day and he was fresh, bucking in a nice way, and showed he’s ready to perform again.”

