



Are you a talented and enthusiastic designer with experience in magazine publishing, who knows a fetlock from a forelock, and can select pictures that will delight the educated Horse & Hound audience?

We are looking for an experienced designer with equestrian knowledge, who is able to work under pressure and to tight weekly deadlines, to cover a maternity leave position in our friendly art and pictures team here at Horse & Hound.

What the role involves…

You will be working closely with Horse & Hound’s art editor designing all aspects of the brand including editorial, marketing and advertising material, while assisting to keep the magazine looking current, evolving the design where required. There may also be the opportunity to assist on photo shoots for the right person.

Tasks will include:

Designing pages – varying from templated property pages to technical vet pages requiring diagrams and graphs

Generating ideas for features, marketing projects and photoshoots

Image research for all areas of the brand

Image adjusting and photoshop work

The role does requires you to work on bank holidays and extra hours when needed to get the magazine to press, but it also offers some flexablity. As you will be working full-time from home, you will need excellent time management skills and be able to work efficiently both alone and also as part of a team.

The successful applicate will be proficient in the Adobe suite, and have a good eye for detail, covering everything from typography to image selection across both print and online. Video skills would be a bonus.

The closing date for applications is 7 November, 2023.

More details and how to apply

