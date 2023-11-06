Death of an international showjumper, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Tributes to international showjumper who turned to dressage

Kanon De Labarde, who enjoyed an international showjumping career before turning his hooves to dressage, has been put down in retirement aged 25. The Concorde son was produced and competed by showjumper Robert Bevis. The pair jumped successfully on the continent, and their biggest victory at home was finishing second in the senior Foxhunter final at Horse of the Year Show in 2005.

2. Tiny rider who beat the big boys

The Capper family had a great weekend at the English Home Pony showjumping show at South View Equestrian Centre, Cheshire (25-29 October). Elder daughter Lucy picked up her London International Horse Show (LIHS) qualification with a third place finish behind James Derwin (Rincoola Babog) in the 148cm grand prix. Younger sister Amy also secured a slot at next month’s show (13-18 December) with a win in the 128cm grand prix riding Dooneens Electric.

Amy, who has been riding 15-year-old mare Electric since March and has taken great strides in the sport this year, topped the 128cm feature class over prolific winners Ella Kay and Red Alert III. “We couldn’t believe she beat Red Alert, it was a big deal as they are so good!” mum Nicola said. Amy added: “I was going quite fast because I really wanted to qualify for London. She has a big stride and I wanted to give it a good shot.”

“My youngest daughter Chloe also did well in the under-10s, so it was a rare weekend where they all had a good show,” said Nicola.

3. Double bridles are staying

THE FEI has rejected a proposal to allow riders to choose whether or not to use a double bridle at all levels of international dressage. H&H has reported on the debate caused by the FEI-appointed independent ethics and wellbeing commission’s recommendation to make double bridles optional. This came to light last autumn, when the International Dressage Riders Club and International Dressage Trainers Club published a letter strongly opposing the idea.

