



The Capper family enjoyed an excellent weekend at the recent English Home Pony showjumping show at South View Equestrian Centre, Cheshire (25-29 October).

Elder daughter Lucy picked up her London International Horse Show (LIHS) qualification with a third place finish behind James Derwin (Rincoola Babog) in the 148cm grand prix. She was riding the super 12-year-old Irish-bred Capability Brown, a former ride of Lily Attwood, Claudia Moore and Noora von Bulow.

The celebrations then also rang out for younger sister Amy, who also secured a slot at next month’s show (13-18 December) in the capital with a win in the 128cm grand prix riding Dooneens Electric.

“My youngest daughter Chloe also did well in the under-10s, so it was a rare weekend where they all had a good show,” said their mum Nicola.

Amy, who has been riding 15-year-old mare Electric since March and has taken great strides in the sport this year, topped the 128cm feature class over prolific winners Ella Kay and Red Alert III.

“We couldn’t believe she beat Red Alert, it was a big deal as they are so good!” Nicola said.

Amy, who trains with Douglas Duffin, said: “I was going quite fast because I really wanted to qualify for London.

“She has a big stride and I wanted to give it a good shot.”

You can catch the Capper sisters in action when they line up for the Littleton Manor Equestrian 128cm Championship and the Voltaire Design Mini Stakes for 148cm ponies on the penultimate day of the London International Horse Show on Sunday 17 December.

