Dead horse dumped ‘like rubbish’, why talent isn’t enough, and more things the horse world is talking about





Appeal after dead horse found

A horse was dumped “like rubbish” on an Essex bridleway in an incident the RSPCA has said is “sadly… not uncommon”. The charity is appealing for information after the non-microchipped skewbald mare was found dead by a member of the public on 18 March in Bassett’s Lane, Ongar. “This poor horse was just dumped like a piece of rubbish and it is so upsetting for everyone involved when an animal is treated so callously like this,” said RSPCA animal rescue officer Suzi Fothergill, who is investigating. “We don’t know where she has come from, or who did this to her, so we’re appealing to the public to share any information they may have about how she died and who dumped her.”

Find out more about the appeal

Talent is not enough

H&H columnist Anna Ross reflects on what it takes to stay at the top of the sport and the recent influx of top horses into the British camp. “Riding talent is nowhere near enough; it’s much harder to stay at the top of the sport than to get to it in the first place. Being a one-horse wonder is fun, but not a sustainable career. A business brain and plan will give a rider a chance to stay there,” she says. “Arrogance is expensive. Things that are freely available to everyone include dedication, humbleness, adequate fitness, willingness to learn, being on time, taking responsibility, being open to feedback, using common sense and making good plans.”

Read Anna’s full column

Top riders’ first ponies

Take a trip down memory lane with top riders as they remember their first ponies. Tom McEwen, Zara Tindall, Harry Skelton and more shared their memories in this piece from the H&H archives. “My earliest equestrian memory is the amount of time it took to catch my first pony, Magic,” recalls dressage rider Damian Hallam. “We had her on a week’s trial and I got bucked off on day one. I spent the rest of the trial week trying to catch her as she galloped around tacked up — we finally caught her on decision day. I persuaded my non-horsey parents to buy her and she continued to be a little monster. I suppose what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger!”

Read more about these ponies

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.