‘It’s so upsetting’: dead horse found dumped on bridleway *warning: upsetting content*





The RSPCA is appealing for information after a member of the public found a non-microchipped dead horse dumped “like rubbish” on a bridleway.

The “grisly” discovery was made on 18 March at around 6am in Bassett’s Lane, Ongar, in Essex.

“Sadly situations such as this one are not uncommon and we see far too many incidents involving dead horses dumped in this way,” said RSPCA animal rescue officer Suzi Fothergill, who is investigating.

“This poor horse was just dumped like a piece of rubbish and it is so upsetting for everyone involved when an animal is treated so callously like this.

“There was no evidence that the horse had been moving or struggling where she was found so she may have died before she was dumped.

“The skewbald mare had some injuries; she had a six-inch diamond-shaped gash wound on her left flank, she was bleeding from her tail and there was evidence of foam around her mouth.

“She had clearly been owned as her tail was plaited, her mane was cropped and she was wearing shoes – but she was not microchipped.”

*Warning: upsetting image behind link*

Ms Fothergill added that tyre tracks were visible on the bridleway, which she said is “likely how the person transported her”.

“We don’t know where she has come from, or who did this to her, so we’re appealing to the public to share any information they may have about how she died and who dumped her,” she added.

A statement from the RSPCA said the charity receives “a lot of calls” about dead, or dying horses found dumped, which it said is “due to the cost of treating them or properly disposing of the body”. Dead horses dumped on land are the responsibility of the council or landowner to remove.

The charity is asking anyone with information to contact it on 0300 123 8018.

