Dark breeches, the Paris Olympics, and other things the horse world is talking about…





1. Dark breeches

This week British Riding Clubs (BRC) announced riders will now be able to wear black or navy breeches in all BRC competitions. The “important and significant” move follows a US Equestrian rule change last year that allowed dark breeches to be worn in dressage, to give rides “more choices and flexibility, and making the dress code more welcoming”. A BRC spokesman said white, cream and beige breeches are still accepted, but the addition of black and navy is intended to “help competitors feel more comfortable and confident to perform at their highest level while they are on their periods”.

2. The latest Paris 2024 details

With the Olympic year nearly upon us, crucial decisions about Paris 2024 were agreed and fresh details of how the Games will look revealed at the FEI General Assembly (13 November). The new organising team GL Events was confirmed and newly re-elected FEI president Ingmar de Vos issued a stark reminder to the equestrian world that the sport is “only as good as our last Games”. “We need to continue to keep our sport safe, attract new fans, engage youth and to do what is necessary to appeal to a global audience. Like all other sports in the Olympic programme, we are constantly under review,” he said.

3. Black Friday

The biggest shopping event of the year officially launches today (25 November) with plenty of bargains to be had. From discounts on rugs and tack, to clothing and footwear, take a look at our comprehensive guides on some of the best deals from equestrian retailers. Deals will be continue to be added over the weekend, so don’t forget to check back.

