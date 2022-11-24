This year’s H&H Advent calendar front cover is here – with a twist





This week’s edition of H&H (24 November) has one of our favourite covers of the year – it’s an actual Advent calendar.

The Advent cover has been popular for the past three years, and the 2022 edition has something extra.

“This year, to give you something else to contemplate on a chilly December evening, we’ve added a quiz element to the cover for the first time,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“Behind each numbered door, you will find a beautiful letter and a clue. Each letter is part of an anagram and the clues will help guide you to the answer.”

This week’s magazine also includes suggestions on how to enjoy a particularly merry equestrian Christmas, as well as the return of our popular Legends feature and an interview with eventing world number one Tim Price, plus much more, behind the 24 Advent doors.

“We hope you enjoy using this cover as much as we have enjoyed bringing it together,” Sarah said. “Thanks, too, to artist Daniel Crane for allowing us to use this atmospheric original sketch for our festive cover image.”

The special edition is in shops now, as well as dropping through subscribers’ doors, and will be on sale until next Wednesday, 30 November, in time to open the first door. Individual copies can be ordered online if your local stockist has sold out.

Readers can also look forward to more festive special H&H editions: the Christmas special on 15 December and the bumper festive quiz on 29 December, as well as our popular reader special, also out on 29 December. The annual review of the year edition is out on 8 December.

