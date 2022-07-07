‘His welfare remains our main priority’: Charlotte Dujardin withdraws Imhotep from Hartpury CDI3*





Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep have withdrawn from Hartpury CDI3*, after the nine-year-old gelding showed signs of colic.

Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep, known as Pete, were due to compete in tomorrow’s international grand prix, with the freestyle and special scheduled for the weekend.

“On arrival at Hartpury, Pete was showing mild signs of colic and as his welfare remains our main priority, and following veterinary advice, we made the collective decision to withdraw him from the competition,” said Charlotte.

“He is back home now and already looking much better and enjoying all the fuss from everyone.”

The pair are among the British nominated entries for the dressage World Championships, which take place in Herning, Denmark, next month. Hartpury CDI3* would have been Charlotte and Imhotep’s third international grand prix together, and their last appearance ahead of team selection later this month.

The Everdale gelding made a winning grand prix debut in March this year at Myerscough Premier League, and launched his international career in May at Compiegne CDIO5*. He and Charlotte scored a double win at Wellington CDI3* in Hampshire in June, scoring over 77% in the grand prix and 78% in the grand prix special.

Charlotte has previously spoken of her excitement for Pete as a championship team horse for Britain.

“I’m so excited for him as a team horse. He always has energy for three tests in a row – he is going to be absolutely amazing for that. He will never run out of energy,” she said.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.