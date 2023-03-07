‘Surrounded by immense love’: Charlotte Dujardin welcomes first child





Charlotte Dujardin has welcomed her first child with fiancé Dean Golding, daughter Isabella Rose.

A statement released today (7 March) said: “On behalf of Charlotte Dujardin, we are delighted to say that Isabella Rose has entered the world safely and to the delight and joy of both Charlotte and Dean.

“Isabella was born yesterday, 6 March, at 9.48am and is already surrounded by immense love and excitement from Charlotte, Dean and their families.”

Charlotte and Dean announced the pregnancy in August, shortly after Charlotte claimed team silver as part of the British quartet at the World Dressage Championships in Herning, Denmark.

Charlotte rode Imhotep to individual sixth and 10th in the freestyle shortly after finding out she was pregnant.

“I’ve been so lucky that I’ve not suffered morning sickness or any wild cravings,” said Charlotte last year. “It was a bit of a worry before the World Championships as morning sickness would have been tricky. I did think, as I was going to do my test there, that there I was at World Championships with a baby on board.”

She and Dean threw a gender reveal party back in the UK, where they announced the news, before hosting a baby shower later in 2022.

Charlotte’s last competition prior to her maternity leave was the National Dressage Championships in September, where she rode six horses and claimed titles at prix st georges (Hilus MHB) and advanced medium (Times Kismet).

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.