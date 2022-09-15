Charlotte Dujardin kicks off last show before ‘maternity leave’ with top two spots in prix st georges gold





At the 2022 Lemieux national dressage championships, Charlotte Dujardin was on fire in the Fairfax Saddles national dressage championships prix st georges gold winning with Hilus MHB, finishing second with Alive And Kicking and for good measure picking up a fifth with Hawtins San Floriana.

Hilus MHB, a 10-year-old Johnson gelding is owned by Sarah Pidgley whose daughter, Annabella, had earlier won the Stubben Inter II with Gio and is by far the most experienced of the trio.

“He came to me as Annabella hadn’t got the time to ride him,” said Charlotte. “He’s working inter II at home now and has an amazing ability to piaffe and passage and inter II will definitely be the plan next year.”

That obviously will be when Charlotte is back in the saddle after ‘maternity leave’.

“The nationals are going to be my last competition outing before that,” she said. “I’ve been so lucky that I’ve not suffered morning sickness or any wild cravings. It was a bit of a worry before WEG as morning sickness would have been tricky. I did think, as I was going to do my test there, that there I was at WEG with a baby on board; now she’s ridden to her first national success!”

Alive And Kicking, second in the national dressage championships prix st georges gold final, is one of Charlotte’s own and was bought off a video.

“She’s called Audrey, as in Hepburn, because she’s so beautiful,” said Charlotte. “I bought her from Sweden although she is in fact Dutch bred. She’s the first I’ve bought unseen but I went with my gut feeling; sometimes you have to take a risk. I just love her.”

