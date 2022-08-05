



The Brits proved they are on mega form ahead of the World Dressage Championships action beginning tomorrow (Saturday, 6 August), as they took to the Herning stadium this evening for arena familiarisation.

The British contingent of Richard Davison (Bubblingh), Charlotte Dujardin (Imhotep), Gareth Hughes (Classic Briolinca) and Lottie Fry (Glamourdale) enjoyed a short training session in the vast Stuttari Ask stadium at the World Dressage Championships venue in Herning, Denmark, with all four horses looking stunning in the evening sun.

Lottie only spent a brief time in the arena with the 11-year-old Glamourdale, supported by trainer Anne Van Olst, before giving the Lord Leatherdale stallion a long, leisurely walk around the edge on a long rein.

Briolinca looked relaxed and happy between the boards, with Gareth easing her through some relaxed lateral and piaffe work, while Charlotte had Imhotep looking very impressive as they practised some of the grand prix lines with support from Carl Hester.

Richard and Bubblingh were the last British pair to come into the arena, with the 16-year-old Lingh gelding eyeing his surroundings a little warily as he entered, but proceeding to look very impressive as Richard put him through his paces.

“The horses and the humans are on very good form,” confirmed British chef d’equipe Caroline Griffith. “I’m delighted as a chef to see the horses as they are; the grooms have done a great job and the support team are amazing. We arrived here with everything set up for the horses and the humans; what more can you ask?

“The horses all travelled well,” she added. “They’re all looking absolutely super and the riders are really happy with the way they are going. They were super well behaved at the trot-up, and we had lots of compliments from people around – people come out to watch the British because, arguably, we are the best at producing these top horses.”

On the World Dressage Championships times and the order in which the four British riders will start, Caroline added: “We talked to the riders and it is a collaborative decision as to how things like that happen because that’s the way we bring out the best in each of them. We’re ready for the battle.”

The World Dressage Championships gets underway tomorrow with the grand prix, which will decide the team medals. The grand prix also acts as an individual qualifier for the grand prix special on Monday, 8 August. The grand prix freestyle takes place on Wednesday, 10 August.

