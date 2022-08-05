



The World Dressage Championships trot-up took place in Herning, Denmark, this morning and there was delight among the British camp as all four team horses were accepted.

The first horse out for Britain was Richard Davison’s ride Bubblingh (below), the 16-year-old Lingh x Picandt gelding who is owned by Richard and Gwendolyn Sontheim.

A smooth run for Bubblingh was followed by Imhotep, the ride of Charlotte Dujardin, who presented the gelding while wearing her team helmet as usual. The nine-year-old is by Everdale x Vivaldi and is owned by Carl Hester and Coral Ingham.

Glamourdale (below) was the third horse to trot up for Britain. The 11-year-old Lord Leatherdale x Negro stallion is the ride of Lottie Fry, but was trotted up by Van Olst Horses’ Niek Haarlink, and was accepted without hitch.

The final British horse to be presented was Classic Briolinca (below), the 16-year-old mare who is the ride of Gareth Hughes. Briolinca is owned by Gareth, his wife Rebecca and daughter Ruby, and Julia Hornig.

Following a short moment of suspense as the team awaited the verdict on Briolinca, the British quartet were all declared fit to compete.

All 94 dressage horses were accepted at the World Dressage Championships trot-up, with none sent to the holding box.

The competition gets under way tomorrow (Saturday, 6 August), with the first day of the grand prix, which serves as team competition.

The grand prix continues on Sunday, 7 August, after which the team medals will be awarded.

The first set of individual medals are up for grabs on Monday, 8 August, when the top 30 combinations from the grand prix compete in the grand prix special. From here, the top 15 qualify for the freestyle on Wednesday, 10 August, when the second set of individual medals are awarded.

