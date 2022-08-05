It’s the final Herning countdown – all you need to know right now





1. Horses and riders settle in at Herning

The dressage horses have arrived in their top-class stables in Herning and enjoyed their first familiarisation rides in the impressive Stutteri Ask Stadium, ahead of Friday’s first horse inspection. Charlotte Dujardin has reported her ride Imotep (aka Pete) had a “jolly good time training” on Thursday, which bodes well, while Lottie Fry’s Glamourdale was looking super in a short video clip she posted, saying “Glammy is loving it here so much”. We can’t wait to see Lottie Fry’s freestyle after she shared a short clip of her new music, titled “Best of Britain” and created by Joost Peters, to whet our appetite.

Enjoy a sneak peak of Lottie Fry’s freestyle music

2. How to follow the World Championships action

Following the disappointing news that the BBC is not planning to broadcast any of the Ecco FEI World Championships on mainstream, red button or catch-up, the good news is that you can watch every moment of the action with English commentary on FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV. If you aren’t currently a ClipMyHorse.TV subscriber, then take advantage of the 30-day free trial to new customers, which you can cancel at any time. After the 30 days, you will be charged £129.95 per year or £13.75 per month, but you can cancel prior to the charge being made if you prefer not to continue with the service after Herning, meaning it won’t cost you a penny!

All you need to know to watch the action

3. Important knowledge to impress your friends

Before competition gets underway in Denmark, now is the ideal time to swat up on the format of the World Dressage Championships. If you’re unsure about how many set of medals are going to be up for grabs, how many riders’ scores count for the team competition, how many will make it through to the freestyle, and why there might not be a single overall dressage World Champion, then we are here to answer all of these questions and more…

Check out our bluffer’s guide to the World Dressage Championships format

