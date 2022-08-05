World Dressage Championships times released – find out when the Brits will ride for team medals





The World Dressage Championships times have been released for the grand prix, which takes place on Saturday, 6 August and Sunday, 7 August in Herning, Denmark.

Britain has been drawn 13th out of the 19 teams taking part, and will field two riders on the Saturday and two on the Sunday. Under the World Dressage Championships format, the team medals will be decided solely on the results of the grand prix, with the three best scores per team to count. The grand prix will also serve as an individual qualifier through to the grand prix special on Monday, 8 August.

World Dressage Championships times: what time do the Brits ride?

Richard Davison on Bubblingh: 1.08pm local time on Saturday (12.08pm BST)

Gareth Hughes on Classic Briolinca: 7pm local time on Saturday (6pm BST)

Charlotte Dujardin on Imhotep: 1.35pm local time on Sunday (12.35pm BST)

Lottie Fry on Glamourdale: 6.51pm local time on Sunday (5.51pm BST)

What time do the other favourites ride in the grand prix?

Don’t miss this combinations, who could all finish near the top of the grand prix leaderboard:

The Netherlands’ Dinja van Liere on Hermes: 7.18pm local time on Saturday (6.18pm BST)

Denmark’s Carina Cassøe Krüth on Heiline’s Danciera: 7.27pm local time on Saturday (6.27pm BST)

Sweden’s Juliette Ramel on Buriel KH: 7.36pm local time on Saturday (6.36pm BST)

Denmark’s Daniel Bachmann Andersen on Marshall-Bell: 3.47pm local time on Sunday (2.47pm BST)

Sweden’s Therese Nilshagen on Dante Weltino: 3.56pm local time on Sunday (2.56pm BST)

Germany’s Isabell Werth on DSP Quantaz: 4.05pm local time on Sunday (3.05pm BST)

The USA’s Steffen Peters on Suppenkasper: 4.14pm local time on Sunday (3.14pm BST)

The Netherlands’ Emmelie Scholtens on Indian Rock: 7.09pm local time on Sunday (6.09pm BST)

Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Vamos Amigos: 7.18pm local time on Sunday (6.18pm BST)

Sweden’s Patrik Kittel on Touchdown: 7.27pm local time on Sunday (6.27pm BST)

Germany’s Frederic Wandres on Duke Of Britain FRH: 7.45pm local time on Sunday (6.45pm BST)

The USA’s Adrienne Lyle on Salvino: 7.54pm local time on Sunday (6.54pm BST)

When does the World Dressage Championships grand prix start and finish?

The first rider into the arena for the grand prix in Herning is Switzerland’s Gilles Ngovan riding Zigzag, who goes at 11am (10am BST) on Saturday. The first day of action is rounded off by the USA’s Ashley Holzer and Valentine, who enter the ring at 7.54pm (6.54pm BST).

On day two, it will be Japan’s Shingo Hayashi who gets the ball rolling aboard Scolari 4, entering the arena at 11am (10am BST). The final rider of the World Dressage Championships grand prix will be the USA’s Adrienne Lyle, who will begin her test on Salvino at 7.54pm (6.54pm BST) on Sunday.

Check out the full list of World Dressage Championships times:

