‘A new chapter in our journey will begin’: Charlotte Dujardin announces pregnancy





Charlotte Dujardin has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child. Charlotte is expecting a daughter, due in early 2023, with partner Dean Golding.

“To all of my followers and friends who have supported me for years…some special news tonight,” said Charlotte Dujardin, as she announced the news that she is pregnant on Sunday, 21 August.

“In early 2023, myself and Dean will be expecting our first child and our hearts are already full of more love than we thought possible.

“A new chapter in our journey will begin; one that we have always hoped for, and we cannot wait to welcome our little girl into the world. I just hope she already knows, how much she has been wished for and how much love awaits her, from ourselves and our excited families.”

Charlotte and Dean first met got together in 2008, having met through Carl Hester, and were engaged for several years. The couple split up in 2019, but rekindled their relationship in 2021.

Charlotte has recently returned from the World Dressage Championships in Herning earlier this month, where she rode Carl Hester and Coral Ingham’s nine-year-old Everdale gelding Imhotep to win team silver alongside Richard Davison, Gareth Hughes and Lottie Fry – Charlotte’s fifth championship medal in two years. The pair also finished seventh in the grand prix special and 10th in the grand prix freestyle.

She followed the Herning World Championships with a trip to Portugal with friends, before returning to the UK for a gender reveal party with Dean.

