Burghley dressage times: find out when Ros Canter, Oliver Townend and Boyd Martin start





The Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage times for the next two days of action have been released.

The guinea pig – who does not actually compete in the event, but performs the dressage test for the officials to check systems and allow the judges to get their eye in – will be Gemma Stevens. She will do her test at 9.15am tomorrow, Thursday 31 August.

The first phase kicks off properly at 9.45am and there are four blocks of riders. The first pair to compete are Harry Meade and Away Cruising.

Similarly, on Friday (1 September), the first rider will enter the arena at 9.45am, with Richard Skelt (Credo) the first competitor to head between the white boards on the second day.

There are 58 starters at Burghley this year, following the elimination of one pair, Christopher Whittle and Skip Mill, at the first trot-up.

Burghley Horse Trials dressage times: top contenders

Boyd Martin (USA) and On Cue: 10.25am on Thursday

Ros Canter (GBR) and Pencos Crown Jewel: 11.42am on Thursday

Austin O’Connor (IRL) and Colorado Blue: 11.58am on Thursday

Oliver Townend (GBR) and Swallow Springs: 3.42pm on Thursday

Tim Price (NZL) and Vitali: 1.53pm on Friday

Boyd Martin (USA) and Tsetserleg TSF: 2.33pm on Friday

Tom McEwen (GBR) and Toledo De Kerser: 3.09pm on Friday

Oliver Townend (GBR) and Ballaghmor Class: 3.33pm on Friday

Full dressage times

