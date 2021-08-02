Brits in contention for individual glory ahead of final Olympic eventing showjumping round: German rider leads the way





All three British event riders are in contention for individual medals after the first team round of the Olympic eventing showjumping phase at the Tokyo Games.

Olympic eventing showjumping: individual standings going into the final round

After collecting four penalties for lowering a pole in the first round team competition, Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class have dropped one position, from individual gold to silver.

Their score is now 27.6, just two penalties behind Germany’s Julia Krajewski and Amande De B’Neville (pictured), who jumped a clear round, so rose from individual silver into the gold medal spot. The final round of showjumping, which will decide the individual medals, gets underway at 12.45pm BST.

A beautiful clear round of jumping from Britain’s Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser means that they have risen from sixth after the cross-country to individual bronze at this stage of the competition. They remain on their 28.9 dressage score.

Britain’s Laura Collett and London 52 have slipped from bronze to fifth after they had a fence down in the first round, while Australia’s Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos have capitalised on jumping a clear showjumping round to move from seventh to fourth on their 29.6 dressage.

Tim Price and Vitali, who had been in fourth after the cross-country for New Zealand, have dropped out of individual medal contention after they collected 12 penalties in the first round of showjumping. Their score is now 38.8 and they are in 16th.

Dressage leader, Michael Jung, put the disappointment of incurring 11 penalties for activating a pin on the cross-country, to jump a clear showjumping round with Chipmunk FRH. This means that they have risen four places into sixth going into the final round.

The top 25 riders will return to jump a second showjumping round for individual honours.

