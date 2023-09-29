Britain’s brilliant win, and other things the horse world is talking about





Great Britain wins Nations Cup Final opening leg in Barcelona

Great Britain will go into the showjumping Nations Cup Final eight-way decider in pole position on Sunday (1 October) following a fantastic opening round yesterday (28 September). The Brits; Tim Gredley and Medoc De Toxandria, Robert Whitaker and Vermento, Lilly Attwood and Cor-Leon VD Vlierbeek Z and Harry Charles and Aralyn Blue – were the only nation from the 15 starters to complete on a zero score. “That was probably one of the best rounds of the year,” said Tim. “It’s all about Nations Cups and representing my country – I really enjoy the format and all the pressure that comes with it. He’s obviously jumped a lot this year and he’s been picked for the final, which is a big honour, so I’m just glad I could pull a clear out of the bag.”

Farewell to an equestrian broadcaster and journalist

Peter Churchill, the broadcaster, journalist, author, and horseman, died on 7 September, aged 89. Mr Churchill was born in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, on 9 September 1933, and went on to run a successful riding school. A chance introduction led to a secondary career as an equestrian journalist and broadcaster, and he went on to write 17 books. In the early 1970s Mr Churchill joined Horse & Hound with his own showjumping column. Over the next four decades he travelled the world reporting for Horse & Hound and BBC Radio on international and national competitions including Olympic Games, showjumping World Cups and Nations Cups, Hickstead and Olympia.

Two women in court for allowing horses to suffer

Two women who allowed emaciated five horses to suffer – two had to be put down and one was so underweight he had a “thigh gap” – have been sentenced. Charlie Virginia Hingley, 27, of Stoney Lane, Netherton, West Midlands, and Lucia Kate Stanton, 19, of no fixed address but linked to King Alfred Walk, Leeds, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 25 September for sentencing. At an earlier hearing Hingley had pleaded guilty to four offences of causing suffering to horses Sonny, Celly, Luna, and Bobby, between December 2022 and January 2023. Stanton admitted to causing suffering to miniature Shetland Waffles during the same period.

