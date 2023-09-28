Farewell to broadcaster and journalist who travelled the world reporting on equestrian sport





Peter Churchill, the broadcaster, journalist, author, and horseman, died on 7 September, aged 89.

Mr Churchill was born in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, on 9 September 1933. He learned to ride at the stables of local horse-dealer Tim Mullane, and aged 15 was introduced to Sussex-based racehorse trainer Tom Masson, who took him on as an apprentice jockey.

In 1952 Mr Churchill was called up for National Service and drafted into air-sea rescue, but continued to ride in flapping races on the unofficial Welsh circuit and competed on the RAF inter-services showjumping team. The following year he was transferred to St John’s Wood Barracks in north London where he helped train the horses that were taking part in the parades for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation. On the day he was one of thousands of soldiers lining the route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

He later leased a yard in Teddington, Middlesex, now Greater London, and built up a successful riding school, where a chance introduction led to a secondary career as an equestrian journalist and broadcaster. He sold the riding school to concentrate on his media career; and over 30 years wrote 17 equestrian books.

In the early 1970s Mr Churchill joined Horse & Hound with his own showjumping column. Over the next four decades he travelled the world reporting for Horse & Hound and BBC Radio on international and national competitions including Olympic Games, showjumping World Cups and Nations Cups, Hickstead and Olympia.

From the mid-1980s until his retirement in 2011 at the age of 78 he worked for Eurosport TV, producing a weekly equestrian highlights programme from their studios in Paris. He loved those trips and couldn’t wait to jump on the Eurostar and enjoy a coffee and croissant while speeding through the French countryside on the way to the Gare du Nord.

Mr Churchill is survived by his wife Pen, daughters Addie, Annabel, Caroline and Dani, and grandchildren Rowan, Anna, Ben, Jamie, Sophia and Rocco.

