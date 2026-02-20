‘Love from Elizabeth’: handwritten note and horse drawings by The late Queen as a child come to light





A handwritten letter written by The Late Queen as a child, featuring her drawings of horses and riders, has come to light having spent years in a suitcase under a bed.

The note from the then Princess Elizabeth, aged about 10, to the head housemaid at the Royal Lodge, Windsor, is expected to make £4,000 when it goes up for auction on 27 February.

It was sent from Cornwall to Beatrice Stillman, who died in 1991 aged 80:

“Dear Beatrice,

“I am sending you some primroses we picked, wild. There are some pale pink ones as well as the yellow. It is very lovely here. We can go down on to the beach from the garden.

“I hope the birds are well, and the gold-fish haven’t died. Will you please give Cootie (Miss Coote I mean) and Mrs Wade some of the primroses to share. Jock is very well and happy here. Nanny and Joanna send their love to you. Love from Elizabeth.”

The letter, one of many to Ms Stillman found two years ago, will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers’ sale room in Penshurst, Kent.

Justin Matthews of Hansons said: “When I first saw the letter, it gave me goosebumps. Queen Elizabeth II, as we remember her – with her love of dogs and horses – is astoundingly evident in this letter penned by her younger self.

“From these few lines we understand everything we later know about The late Queen. She is seen to be observant, kind and concerned with others’ wellbeing, just as she was in later years.”

The collection of letters also includes a note written by Princess Margaret.

William Westacott, who owns the correspondence, is the nephew of Rene Dicker, Ms Stillman’s niece.

“Auntie Rene, now 95, fondly remembers being presented to George VI and The Queen and the princesses Elizabeth and Margaret,” he said. “She also recalls playing in the large playhouse in the Royal Lodge garden that was gifted to Princess Elizabeth in 1932. It being wartime, the Queen kindly donated some of the princesses’ clothes to the children.”

When Ms Stillman died the suitcase of letters, including Christmas cards, went to William’s mother Jean Westacott, Beatrice’s niece, and when Mrs Westacott died, two years ago, her son found the suitcase under her bed.

“We knew the letters existed, but to read them in the flesh was a ‘wow’ moment,” Mr Westacott said.

The late Queen’s letter from an “idyllic childhood holiday”

Mr Matthews added that the exact date of the letter is unknown but Ms Stillman became head housemaid at Royal Lodge in 1936 and the princesses moved to Windsor Castle in May 1940, so it was written between those dates.

“The letter speaks of an idyllic childhood holiday before the war when we know Cornwall was a popular destination for affluent and aristocratic families,” he said.

“In those days, it was very common for children to correspond with household staff they were fond of – especially those who helped take care of their home life, like head housemaids who looked after their laundry and toys.

“In his book Elizabeth, Gyles Brandreth refers to two of the princess’s ponies known as Jock and Hans. Jock is referenced in the letter as ‘very happy here and doing well’.

“We are already seeing a great deal of interest in this incredible letter which, as well as revealing the innermost concerns of the future queen, is an important and charming historic document.”

