‘I should like to be a horse’: HOYS’ walls adorned with Queen’s horses and words in her memory





The team behind Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) has paid tribute to The Queen with pictures of some of her horses and ponies who have appeared here over the years.

The walk from the Andrews Bowen International Arena to the shopping village is usually adorned with pictures of top combinations in different disciplines.

But for this year, the event running a month after Her Majesty’s death aged 96, the walls are lined with some of her much-loved equine superstars, from racehorse turned showing star Barbers Shop to Highland pony Balmoral Erica.

There are also pictures of her with top riders, such as presenting a trophy to Ted Williams at HOYS in 1957, and at the King’s Troop 70th anniversary parade, 60 years later.

“As an equestrian event we understand and appreciate the true affinity that Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had with horses, and we felt that it would be appropriate to honour and celebrate this lifetime passion at Horse of the Year Show 2022,” a spokesman for HOYS organisers Grandstand told H&H.

“The overwhelming equestrian knowledge that Her Majesty exuded was remarkable and we wanted to celebrate the horses who had competed at HOYS and were bred and owned by the late monarch.”

Also on the walls are some of Her Majesty’s quotes, such as: “When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future,” which was part of the 2008 Christmas speech.

One short quote was something Princess Elizabeth told a reporter as a child.

“I should like to be a horse,” she said.

