Hundreds of riders supported by police to keep horses safer on roads





Hundreds of equestrians, cyclists and walkers have taken to the roads for the annual Pass Wide and Slow (PWAS) awareness campaign.

More than 170 rides took place around the UK on 16–17 September and some the weekends before and after. The campaign launched in 2016 and aims to educate drivers on how to pass horses safely.

Justine Andrew hosted a ride from Naburn Grange Riding Centre in York, attended by 21 riders, walkers, the City of York Council’s road safety team and North Yorkshire Police.

“This was my first time hosting, and the trigger was the behaviour of some drivers on the roads. From where we are to get anywhere, we have to go onto a busy 60mph road and we have a lot of children who ride at the stables,” she told H&H.

“There are a lot of motorists who don’t know how to pass horses or don’t understand the Highway Code, so for me it was about raising that awareness and getting as many people as possible to understand.”

Officers from Swadlincote Police safer neighbourhood team attended a ride in Derbyshire with district councillor Amy Wheelton.

“Riders are a vulnerable group who share our roads and their right to ride safely and with enjoyment should be respected. We were more than happy to raise awareness for this campaign,” said Swadlincote PC Stafford.

“All the members of the public we passed were happy to see the horses and us, and were smiling and waving, respecting the campaign.”

PWAS founder Debbie Smith told H&H the event had been another success.

“We had 35 police forces attend and support, and we also had lots of councillors and MPs. Some of them have spoken about PWAS on their social media channels, so that’s even more awareness,” she said.

“The organisers have been amazing; giving up their own time and sometimes their own money. Some gave out rosettes and some bought banners, or got sponsors – this year there were about 170 different sponsors. It’s a lot of work so I’m so pleased everyone is so keen to keep going, because that’s what keeps the campaign going – without this support, there wouldn’t be a campaign.”

