Horse loose in High Street and man injured in carriage-driving incident – police appeal





Police are investigating after a man became separated from the carriage he was driving and was taken to hospital.

Officers were called to Dedham, a village in Essex, at just after noon on Tuesday (22 October) after it was reported that a horse, still harnessed to its carriage, was loose in the High Street.

“The horse was secured by a member of the public,” a spokesperson for Essex Police said.

“The rider was found with serious injuries in Ardleigh Road at the junction with Long Road West. They are not thought to be life-threatening and he is currently in hospital.”

Officers investigating the incident have appealed to anyone who was in the area and has relevant information to get in touch.

“We do not know how the rider came off the cart at this stage and we are looking into the circumstances which led up to the incident,” the spokesperson said. “Anyone with information on this incident should contact us as soon as possible.”

Reports can be submitted via an online form or live chat on the Essex Police website, or by calling 101, quoting incident reference 0518 of 22 October.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Pau five-star, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout Pau five-star, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now