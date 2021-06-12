



Nicola Wilson sits at the head of affairs after the Bicton Horse Trials cross-country in the CCI4*-L at the Chedington-supported event. She jumped clear inside the optimum time on JL Dublin, but it wasn’t all plain sailing for them.

Piggy March has moved up to second place in the Chedington CCI4*-L with her 2019 Badminton winner Vanir Kamira, 1.2 penalties behind Nicola.

Ros Canter and the exciting nine-year-old Lordships Graffalo, who were 14th after the dressage are now in third, just 0.7 of a penalty behind Piggy.

Gemma Tattersall put in two blistering rounds, but her best-placed horse is Santiago Bay, who sits in fourth going into the final phase. Her other ride, Chilli Knight (pictured top) is in ninth.

The cross-country course proved to be hugely influential, with a number of the dressage top 10 dropping down the order.

Bicton Horse Trials showjumping: CCI4*-S

The showjumping in the Chedington CCI4*-S also proved to be hugely influential.

The new leader is Tom McEwen aboard his 2019 Pau winner, Toledo De Kerser.

Ros Canter and her World Equestrian Games team and individual gold medallist, Allstar B have moved up into second, but Tom has no breathing space ahead of the cross-country tomorrow, while Kitty King and Vendredi Biats has moved from sixth into third.

Dressage leader Laura Collett has dropped down to ninth, while Alex Hua Tian, who was in second and third after the first phase, has also dropped out of the top 10 on two of his rides, but has climbed into seventh on the other.

Bicton Horse Trials cross-country: under-25

Bubby Upton had a day to remember in the under-25 CCI4*-L. She now holds first and second on Cola III and Cannavaro respectively, moving up one place on each after the dressage.

Heidi Coy has climbed a place into third on Russal Z, one of three rides for her in this class. This combination are 7.3 adrift of Bubby on Cola III.

Yasmin Ingham, who had been the dressage leader, dropped to fourth after incurring cross-country time-penalties on Banzai Du Loir.

Rose Nesbitt has climbed from 18th after the first phase into fifth on EG Michaelangelo, while James Rushbrooke was another to capitalise on a good cross-country round, rising nine places after the dressage to now hold sixth place going into tomorrow’s showjumping on Milchem Eclipse.

