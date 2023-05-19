Ben Maher celebrates new deal, plus Aston Martin steps up to support horse sport





Ben Maher joins Hermès

Olympic champion Ben Maher has joined the Hermès team as one of the saddler’s partner riders.

“My life is dedicated to horses and I’m excited to announce I have joined the team of Hermès partner riders, whose love for horses and commitment towards equestrian sports is historical,” said Ben (pictured, top).

“Putting my horses’ comfort and wellbeing first, we will closely collaborate to ensure that my saddles and other equipment are continuously adapted to my horses’ needs, ensuring we can always perform at our best. I am honoured to be welcomed into the Hermès partner riders’ family and I am thrilled to be part of this new journey.”

Hermès’ equestrian managing director Chloé Nobécourt added: “Ben is an exceptional rider and a true champion, with whom we share common values such as the love of horses, the quest for excellence, humility and the commitment to keep this sport alive, which is what really drives us.

“We are delighted to see him competing now at the highest level with a Hermès saddle.”

Betfred to sponsor the Oaks and the Derby

Bookmaker Betfred is the new sponsor of the Oaks and the Derby at Epsom as part of a three-year deal. The firm will also support two other races at the Derby meeting (2 to 3 June 2023).

“I am immensely proud to sponsor the Derby and the Oaks. For me, the Derby remains the greatest Flat race in the world,” said Betfred boss Fred Done.

“When you look at some of the horses and characters that have won this great race, Sea-Bird, Mill Reef, Nijinsky, Sir Gordon Richards, Lester Piggott, and Frankie Dettori, it has an amazing history and I am delighted to become a part of it for at least the next three years.”

Amy Starkey, managing director for Jockey Club Racecourses, added that this is an “exceptional deal for British horseracing”.

“This partnership represents a substantial investment in the world’s most famous Flat race and we are very grateful to Betfred for their generous support,” she said.

Aston Martin in deals with Piazza di Siena and the Derby Festival

Aston Martin has signed a two-year agreement to be official automotive partner of the Piazza di Siena CSIO5* at the Villa Borghese in Italy.

This year marks the British car-maker’s 110th anniversary, and also the 90th edition of the show (25 to 28 May). Although the deal is for two years, there is the possibility that it may be prolonged.

A field of 81 riders from 18 countries, including four of the top five in the current world rankings, feature on the entry list. These include Ben Maher, Henrik von Eckerman, Julien Epaillard, Harrie Smolders and Martin Fuchs.

Aston Martin has also signed its first partnership in British horseracing by becoming official high-performance partner of the Derby Festival at Epsom.

The British brand is the title race partner of the Aston Martin Dash, the fastest horserace in the world, on Derby day (3 June). Aston Martin’s DBX707 will be showcased during the festival, with guests arriving by helicopter experiencing a ride in the SUV.

“Joining our other flagship events this summer like the Goodwood Festival of Speed and British Grand Prix, the Derby Festival provides another opportunity to celebrate Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary in the UK and creates an appropriate high-performance platform to showcase DBX707 to luxury audiences,” said Oliver Turner, regional president of Aston Martin in the UK and South Africa.

Bubby Upton partners with Science Supplements

Youth medal-winning British five-star event rider Bubby Upton has partnered with nutrition specialists Science Supplements.

The partnership involves Science Supplements providing support for Bubby’s string.

“As I look to establish myself at the very top of the sport, ensuring my horses all have the best nutritional support is crucial,” said Bubby. “I am a huge believer in marginal gains as they are what make the difference at the top of the sport, therefore with the research and development behind the Science Supplements products being second to none, this new partnership is really exciting.”

Hurlingham Polo Association partners with King Of Games International

The Hurlingham Polo Association has signed a long-term commercial partnership with King of Games International (KOGI) for its international events, the England polo teams and professional umpires.

KOGI will manage the appointment of sponsors, media and brand partners and will implement HPA international polo events including hospitality and ticket sales.

“Working with our longstanding development partner KOGI, this new agreement seeks to create a platform with huge potential for further commercial development of the sport,” said HPA chief executive Anna Hall. “We are excited to showcase some of the best international polo, whilst at the same time bring our brand even closer to the game.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.