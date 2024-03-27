Major new deals for Badminton and Cheltenham Gold Cup, plus more partnership news





New official vehicle supplier for Badminton

INEOS Automotive has been revealed as the official vehicle supplier to Mars Badminton Horse Trials in a new multi-year deal.

The three-year partnership involves INEOS Automotive providing a fleet of Grenadier four-wheel drive vehicles to support the fixture, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year (8 to 12 May).

Visitors will also have the opportunity to test-drive a Grenadier on an off-road course.

Tom Johnson, head of the UK, Ireland, Middle East and North Africa for INEOS Automotive, said: “2024 promises to be an exceptional year for us as we get more Grenadiers into the hands of our customers and prepare to extend our model line-up.

“We continue to build a strong community of Grenadier enthusiasts – many of whom need a reliable 4×4 capable of tackling the toughest environments, as well as exceptional on-road driving comfort.

“There is a strong synergy between our brand and people connected to the equestrian sector and we’re looking forward to introducing the Grenadier to even more of those who depend on their vehicles in everyday rural life.”

Jane Tuckwell, event director of Badminton Horse Trials, added: “We are very grateful to INEOS Automotive for their support of Badminton Horse Trials and much look forward to seeing the Grenadier 4x4s in action during the event.”

Boodles extends Gold Cup sponsorship

Jeweller Boodles is becoming an official partner of The Jockey Club and extending its sponsorship of the Cheltenham Gold Cup for a further three years.

The extended contract means that Boodles will sponsor the race up to and including the 2027 renewal.

The new enhanced partnership also means that Boodles will add sponsorship of two other Graded races to its roster. These are the Grade One Boodles Anniversary Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1), at Aintree, and the Boodles Rising Stars Novices’ Chase (Grade 2) at Wincanton.

Boodles chairman Michael Wainwright said that involvement in Cheltenham has been “a remarkable experience for the company”.

“It has enabled us to promote Boodles to a huge new audience as well as providing a fabulous environment to entertain our existing customers,” he said. “As horseracing appeals to men and women equally, it is an obvious sponsorship vehicle for Boodles.

“Being passionate about National Hunt racing myself also makes it a huge joy to be involved in such a stunning sporting event as the Cheltenham Festival.”

Ian Renton, managing director for The Jockey Club’s west region, added: “Boodles is such an iconic British brand, and we are extremely proud to expand our association with it as an official partner.

“To develop this partnership over the decade has been wonderful, and we are very much looking forward to continuing to work alongside the Boodles team.”

Charles Owen partners with Bolesworth

Helmet manufacturer Charles Owen has become official partner of the 2024 Bolesworth International Summer Festival (6 to 16 June).

Charles Owen chief executive Dave Derby said that after attending Bolesworth for the first time last year, he “instantly knew” that it was an event the firm should be associated with.

“The heritage of the location and the quality of the competition align perfectly with our brand values,” he said.

“It’s also very important to me to partner with as many successful local businesses as possible, so we’re really excited to have the opportunity to be key sponsor for a world-class event right on our doorstep.”

Nina Barbour, Bolesworth managing director, said the show is “delighted” to have Charles Owen on board.

“They’re a name renowned throughout the equestrian industry for world-leading riding helmets and based just 10 miles over the border from Bolesworth n Wrexham – it’s a partnership that makes perfect sense and we look forward to working together,” she said.

Air vest specialists Helite will once again offer riders the option to rent an air jacket for the show.

“We are proud to be safety partners with Bolesworth, a safety initiative we believe to be unique in the UK,” said Helite UK managing director Peter Riley.

“It is encouraging to see more of the world’s top showjumpers choosing to protect themselves with airbag technology, so why not try one this year when you compete?”

Nina added: “I started to wear an airbag system over a year ago after seeing so many top riders embracing this new technology. I now wear mine every time I get on a horse – it makes me feel far braver!

“We look forward to continuing to promote safety in our sport at Bolesworth alongside Helite UK.”

Lycetts expands eventing support

Equine and bloodstock insurance broker Lycetts has become a new partner of the Event Horse Owners Association (EHOA) in a one-year deal.

Lycetts will present a prize to the highest placed EHOA member in the BE90 and BE100 classes at the Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships (7 to 8 May).

“We are delighted to support the EHOA, which helps enable event horse owners to network, socialise and contribute to the sport,” said Tim Slinger, associate director at Lycetts.

“This partnership not only symbolises Lycetts’ deep-rooted commitment to the equine sector but also underscores our dedication to nurturing the spirit of eventing.”

Lycetts is also introducing a £1,000 prize in the CCI4*-S Grantham Cup at Thoresby (28 to 31 March) – a class it has sponsored since 2013 – which will be awarded to the highest ranking Lycetts-insured rider.

Peter Knowles, Lycetts’ sales and marketing director, added: “We’re always looking for innovative ways to enhance the competitive spirit and enjoyment of equestrian events. The introduction of this new £1,000 prize at the Grantham Cup is a testament to that commitment.

“It’s a thrilling addition to a highly competitive class that ensures riders are recognised for their exceptional skills and dedication.”

Viking returns as sponsor at Blenheim

Cruise company Viking is returning as a sponsor of Blenheim Horse Trials this year (19 to 22 September).

“As one of the highlights of the equestrian events calendar, we are looking forward to supporting [the fixture] once again in the stunning grounds of Blenheim Palace,” said Viking UK managing director Wendy Atkin-Smith.

“Our team are looking forward to meeting guests throughout the event at our stand and introducing them to the world of Viking.”

Event organiser Katrina Midgley added: “Having Viking’s support is invaluable for the horse trials and adds a new perspective to the event.

“Having been great supporters of other shows in our ‘Stable Events’ portfolio, we are delighted that Viking is, for the second year, supporting this prestigious equestrian event.”

