Badminton, Badminton, Badminton: is the horse world talking about anything else right now?





Excitement builds ahead of dressage

The five-star competition got underway at Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, yesterday (Wednesday 4 May) with the first horse inspection. There was a tense moment when title contender and former Badminton winner Classic Moet was sent to the holding box, but the 19-year-old mare, ridden by Jonelle Price, was accepted upon re-presenting. The dressage competition gets underway today at 9.30am with Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI, after guinea pig rider Phoebe Locke and Bellagie Declyange do their test at 9.10am.

Find out when your favourite is riding

Cross-country day is a sell-out

If you were planning to head to Gloucestershire to watch the five-star cross-country action but haven’t got around to booking your tickets, then we’re sorry to say, you’ve missed your chance. The organisers have confirmed that cross-country day tickets have sold out, so if you want to watch the action, you’ll need to get a Badminton TV pass instead. Tickets are still available for Friday and Sunday, but must be purchased by midnight the day before to wish to attend.

How to watch the action

So who will be crowned 2022 Badminton champion?

This year’s field is top-class, being packed with multi-medallists, five-star winners and exciting talents making their debut at the prestigious British event. So who will lift the new Badminton trophy? H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome has assessed the field – you can read her full form guide in today’s magazine – but here are 21 of the top combinations, from which she believes the winner can be found.

21 five-star pairs to watch

