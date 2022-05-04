Former winner, championship riders and Olympic voices front up Badminton commentary team





The Badminton Horse Trials commentators, at this week’s event presented by Mars Equestrian (4-8 May), have been revealed.

This year’s event is being streamed via a paid-for online service and the shows on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday will be anchored by John Kyle, a professional commentator who has worked on the equestrian sport at the past three Olympic Games and who fronted last week’s coverage of the Kentucky Three-Day Event on Horse & Country and USEF Network.

John will be joined by various guests through the week including five-star dressage judge Angela Tucker, championship showjumper William Whitaker and competitors Laura Collett and Harry Meade.

The cross-country day coverage on the live stream on Saturday will be led by Steven Wilde, another professional commentator who has worked at several Olympics and who is part of the commentary team each year at Burghley Horse Trials. John will also be on the microphone for some of the cross-country day.

Ian Stark, who won Badminton in 1986 and 1988 on Sir Wattie and 1999 on Jaybee and who has frequently commentated for the BBC on cross-country day at major events, will also be part of the Saturday team.

The BBC’s programme at 2.15pm on Sunday 8 May, which covers cross-country highlights and the final live showjumping, will be presented by Rishi Persad.

British grand prix dressage rider Anna Ross and top-level judge Peter Storr will be among the Badminton Horse Trials commentators for the dressage on Radio Badminton on Thursday and Friday.

