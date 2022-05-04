Horse & Hound; 5 May 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 5 May, features our Royal Windsor Horse Show preview, which includes a look at who will star in The Queen’s celebrations at Windsor, what it takes to win again and again at Royal Windsor and more. We also bring you our full Badminton Horse Trials form guide, plus an interview with top young event rider Bubby Upton, who looks forward to riding at her first Badminton. Also inside, we have our full Kentucky five-star report, plus our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at the best treatment options and prognosis for different pedal bone fracture types, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 May 2022
News
- Olympic questions asked as no organisers are yet in place
- FEI considers mandatory EHV vaccine
- How cost of living rise is affecting horse sport
- International grooms’ voices to be heard
Royal Windsor preview
- The Jubilee Pageant: Who will star in The Queen’s celebrations at Windsor?
- Showing legends: What it takes to win again and again at Royal Windsor
- Showjumping: Meet the equine stars with big characters going for glory
Badminton form guide
- Badminton form guide: Every horse and rider’s current form revealed
Kentucky report
- Brit Yasmin Ingham shines: Banzai Du Loir second on Kentucky five-star debut
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
People and horses
- 5 minutes with Irish showjumper Michael Duffy
- H&H interview: Bubby Upton on Badminton dream
- All in a day’s work: presenter Bobby Beevers
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Pedal bone fractures: Best treatment options and prognosis for different pedal bone fracture types
Kit and property
- Property: Rural retreats
- Products: Find out what’s new in the ring
Hunting
- Team chase round-up: Who has qualified early for next year’s national champs?
Reports
- Eventing: Cirencester Park, Kelsall Hill and more
- Dressage: Keysoe Premier League, Hartpury University, Onley Grounds, Hagen CDI4* and more
- Showjumping: Winter pony finals and Suffolk EC
- Showing: NPS Spring Festival, Northern Ireland Festival and more
- Racing: Newmarket Guineas Festival and Punchestown Festival
- Point-to-point Quorn, Mid Surrey Farmers Drag and Cattistock
- Riding Club Intermediate Winter Championships
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more