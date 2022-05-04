Horse & Hound; 5 May 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 5 May, features our Royal Windsor Horse Show preview, which includes a look at who will star in The Queen’s celebrations at Windsor, what it takes to win again and again at Royal Windsor and more. We also bring you our full Badminton Horse Trials form guide, plus an interview with top young event rider Bubby Upton, who looks forward to riding at her first Badminton. Also inside, we have our full Kentucky five-star report, plus our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at the best treatment options and prognosis for different pedal bone fracture types, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 May 2022

News

Olympic questions asked as no organisers are yet in place

FEI considers mandatory EHV vaccine

How cost of living rise is affecting horse sport

International grooms’ voices to be heard

Royal Windsor preview

The Jubilee Pageant: Who will star in The Queen’s celebrations at Windsor?

Showjumping: Meet the equine stars with big characters going for glory

Badminton form guide

Badminton form guide: Every horse and rider’s current form revealed

Kentucky report

Brit Yasmin Ingham shines: Banzai Du Loir second on Kentucky five-star debut

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

People and horses

5 minutes with Irish showjumper Michael Duffy

H&H interview: Bubby Upton on Badminton dream

All in a day’s work: presenter Bobby Beevers

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Pedal bone fractures: Best treatment options and prognosis for different pedal bone fracture types

Kit and property

Property: Rural retreats

Products: Find out what’s new in the ring

Hunting

Team chase round-up: Who has qualified early for next year’s national champs?

Reports

Eventing: Cirencester Park, Kelsall Hill and more

Dressage: Keysoe Premier League, Hartpury University, Onley Grounds, Hagen CDI4* and more

Showjumping: Winter pony finals and Suffolk EC

Showing: NPS Spring Festival, Northern Ireland Festival and more

Racing: Newmarket Guineas Festival and Punchestown Festival

Point-to-point Quorn, Mid Surrey Farmers Drag and Cattistock

Riding Club Intermediate Winter Championships

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

