An owner’s last wish for her faithful friend, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. An owner’s last wish

One of the UK’s last canal boat horses has moved to his final home, as one of his owner’s “last wishes came true for her faithful old friend”. Bilbo Baggins, who is 29, has moved to Horse Sense Wirral, where he will be cared for, for the rest of his life. “Unfortunately, his owner of many years moved into a hospice this week and is no longer able to take care of him,” a spokesman for the charity said. “Horse Sense Wirral stepped in so that she knows he will receive loving care for the rest of his days.”

2. Farewell to an Olympic medal-winning horse

Glock’s Undercover, Edward Gal’s team bronze medal-winning London 2012 ride, has died aged 22. “Fritsie” was the first horse bought for Edward by his long-time sponsor Gaston Glock, and the pair had a prolific career, also winning team gold at the 2015 Europeans, before retiring in May 2016. “Farewell, dear friend. You were a personality, a friend and companion. It was a privilege to have you in our lives and working with you was very special. In our memory you live on. Because you were a part of us and will remain so,” a spokesman for Glock Horse Performance Center and Edward said.

3. A super-impressive family home

Looking for a new equestrian property? Bickerton House, just outside the small village of Bickerton, Cheshire, is on the market for offers over £3m. The impressive six-bed home’s facilities include an L-shaped timber stable block with a concrete yard, a series of watered post and rail paddocks across 7.65 acres, and a double field shelter and a hay barn/shed.

