‘A treasure until his last breath’: Olympic medal-winning horse dies aged 22





Glock Horse Performance Center (GHPC) has announced the death of Edward Gal’s London 2012 ride, Glock’s Undercover.

GHPC said goodbye to the 22-year-old, known as Fritsie, in a “gentle farewell on the evening of 26 September”.

“We loved you from the first moment and considered you a treasure until your last breath. Now you live on in our memory,” a spokesman for GHPC and Edward said.

Fritsie was the first horse bought for Edward by his long-time sponsor Gaston Glock, and the pair had a prolific career. Having made their debut in April 2012 at Saumur, the pair were part of the bronze medal-winning Dutch team at the London Olympics.

More medals followed including team gold at the 2015 European Championships and individual silver and two bronze medals at the World Cup Finals in Las Vegas, Lyon, and Gothenburg. They also claimed victories at GHPC Austria, in ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Odense.

But despite his international success, Fritsie could be a sensitive and tense horse.

The controversial 2015 European Championships in Aachen proved to be a turning point for the combination. Last to go, Edward was eliminated from the special as Fritsie had blood in the mouth.

Edward later explained that Fritsie became tense when the last horse left the warm-up arena. The then 14-year-old gelding struggled to regain his composure in the intense competition environment.



“After Aachen 2015, we therefore took a break and it was not until April 2016 that Edward rode Fritsie again internationally,” the GHPC spokesman said.

“But there he felt again that Fritsie was stressed and so what would be the point of those potential successes if the horse with which one has such a close bond is no longer relaxed and happy at tournaments?”

Shortly afterwards, Glock’s Undercover was retired.

“We decided in May 2016 for your life to continue free of competition,” the spokesman said. “Instead, meadows with fragrant grass for you and a life without horseshoes. For a quiet farewell from the international arena, where you shone, and against a farewell in honour, which would indeed have been beautiful for people but continued pure stress for you.

“You loved your new life, which you led since May 2016 with us at the Glock Horse Performance Center Netherlands. In the sun, in the wind, in the freshly blooming or well-grown meadows, in the leaves of fall or in the fresh snow with a thick winter coat. Together with your friends: Tony (the pony), Nadine and Next One.

“Farewell, dear friend. You were a personality, a friend and companion. It was a privilege to have you in our lives and working with you was very special. In our memory you live on. Because you were a part of us and will remain so.”

