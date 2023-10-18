‘Building friendships with your horse’: Pippa Funnell and Tina Cook to star in London





Pippa Funnell and Tina Cook will share their expertise and advice at the London International Horse Show, in a session about building relationships with horses.

The two medal-winning eventers, friends and teammates on many occasions, are the latest addition to the show’s LeMieux masterclass series. The session, Perfect Partnerships with Pippa and Tina, will take place in the New Horizon Plastics London Arena at the ExCeL centre on the Friday of the show (15 December).

A spokesman for the event said Tina and Pippa will “pool the knowledge the pair have collected over three decades of riding at the top level of sport, discussing their relationships with both human and equine teammates”, adding: “Perfect Partnerships with Pippa and Tina is an hour-long lesson in developing those vital connections that produce results at all levels.”

Tina and Pippa will put together exercises that those watching will be able to do at home.

“It’s all about building that friendship with your horse or pony,” said Pippa, “To which we all know there are no shortcuts – but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring!

“We’ve both produced horses from the ground up. We’ve both produced youngsters, and horses who don’t necessarily have the ‘whole package’ – but this masterclass is all about working with what you have; emphasising the natural talents and supporting those areas where a horse and rider might be weaker, to create that perfect partnership for enjoyment and success.”

The session will include work on the flat and over poles, and “pay special attention to establishing self-discipline and the basic techniques which are the basis of any good partnership, with Pippa and Tina’s trademark light-hearted flair”.

Pippa added:“It’s all got to be fun – for both horse and rider.

“That’s what creates the best partnerships – when both we and our four-legged friends are enjoying ourselves!”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.