



Piggy March has taken a clear lead after her Mars Maryland 5 Star dressage test today (19 October).

The British rider and Brookfield Cavalier Cruise, owned by John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn, scored 24.2 to establish a lead of more than four penalties after the first day of action.

Piggy rode the five-star debutant “Fletcher” boldly through the test, showing off great energy. The 10-year-old Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L runner-up, by Cavalier Crystal, wore a double bridle and was at times fractionally hollow and above the vertical, but his active, athletic work and Piggy’s accurate test riding put them in different league to the other early competitors.

The pair were rewarded with consistent scores from ground jury president Judy Hancock and members Robert Stevenson and Andrew Bennie. Andrew gave them three nines – for their first and last halt and extended walk half circle – and their worst scores were three 6.5s.

Piggy said: “I’m super proud of him – he’s a beautiful horse, but what’s amazing is his temperament. He so tries and stays with you; he’s solid in his character. The exciting thing is he’s a big horse – 17.2hh – and still a bit of an empty frame. There’s so much more to come and develop with him. He tried his best and did a clear round, so I’m really proud of him.”

Piggy sits 4.2 penalties ahead of New Zealand’s early leaders Monica Spencer and Artist, with Hannah Sue Hollberg and Christa Schmidt’s Capitol HIM holding third in the Maryland 5 Star dressage for the USA on a score of 32.4.

US five-star debutant Andrew Mc Connon, a 37-year-old who has spent time training with William Fox-Pitt, impressed in the early part of the test with the expressive Ferrie’s Cello. Their trending scores putting them in second during the trotwork, but the horse tended to put his head up and leap through the flying changes, which dragged his mark down, so he finished on 33.4 for fifth at the end of the day.

Another home side first-timer at the level, Mia Farley, has slotted into fourth with a solid test on Phelps – who is owned by 2000 Olympic champion David O’Connor – for a score of 32.9.

Britain’s other two competitors, Oliver Townend (Cooley Rosalent) and William Fox-Pitt (Grafennacht), both do their tests tomorrow. William makes his Maryland 5 Star debut, while Oliver has been second (Cooley Master Class, 2021) and third here (As Is, 2022) in the event’s first two runnings.

