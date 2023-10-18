One horse held at at Maryland 5 Star first trot-up, plus a British best dressed winner





There was a nervous wait at the Mars Maryland 5 Star first trot-up this afternoon (Wednesday 18 October) when Campground, the ride of the USA’s Erin Kanara, was sent to the holding box.

Campground, who finished 15th at this event last year, was the 20th horse to be presented to the ground jury – president Judy Hancock (Great Britain) and members Andrew Bennie (New Zealand) and Robert Stevenson (USA). The 16-year-old gelding, who is owned by Marnie Kelly, was sent to the holding box and re-presented at the end of the trot-up, when he was then accepted to continue in the competition.

Twenty-six combinations came forward to the Maryland 5 Star first trot-up and all the others were accepted the first time they were presented.

British rider Oliver Townend was judged the best dressed man at the Maryland 5 Star first trot-up, while New Zealand’s Monica Spencer won the best dressed lady award.

EquiRatings has predicted that the British combination of Piggy March and five-star first-timer Brookfield Cavalier Cruise have the biggest chance of winning this week’s event with 29%. Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent, who is another five-star debutante, are second most likely to take top honours, according to EquiRatings, with a win chance of 24%.

The first day of dressage will get underway tomorrow at 2pm EST (7pm UK time). The first combination into the arena will be Ireland’s Austin O’Connor with his regular five-star campaigner Colorado Blue. Piggy and Brookfield Cavalier Cruise will follow them.

