Farewell to Olympic medal-winner: ‘He was a complete athlete and a complete gentleman’

All Luck, Shane Rose’s ride on the Australian silver medal-winning team at the 2008 Olympics, has died, aged 26.

The ex-racehorse – known as “Lucky” – finished third at Burghley Horse Trials with Shane in 2006, having travelled to Europe to represent Australia at the World Equestrian Games in Aachen but retired across country.

He produced the fastest cross-country round – the only one with time-faults in single figures – at the 2008 Olympics in Hong Kong, where he was joined in the team by Kirby Park Irish Jester (Megan Jones), Ben Along Time (Clayton Fredericks), Ringwould Jaguar (Sonja Johnson) and Headley Britannia (Lucinda Fredericks).

All Luck: ‘Worth the risk’

Lucky was bought by the Roses in partnership with Shane’s long-time supporter Angela Shacklady from Ebony Tucker in Victoria through renowned agent Sharon Ridgway, who has been responsible for numerous top partnerships in Australia and abroad, including in Britain, where William Fox-Pitt is a regular client.

Shane’s wife Niki tried the horse as Shane had broken his leg and told him he had to buy the horse.

“He failed the vet check and was a windsucker but it was decided he was worth the risk and was purchased anyway,” said Shane.

Paying tribute to the horse who won nine times at international level in Australia, Shane said: “Lucky was as good as they get, he was a complete athlete. He had very good paces on the flat, careful and brave in his jumping and so very trainable with a super attitude. Around the stables he was a complete gentleman.”

Lucky retired from eventing in 2009 and spent the next few years as a dressage horse with Judy Horder.

“He will be dearly missed, we were so very lucky to have had Lucky in our lives,” added Shane.

