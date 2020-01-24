H&H interview: Australian eventer Shane Rose *H&H Plus*

The Australian event rider talks about returning from multiple injuries, being based down under and the build-up to Tokyo

Here are some facts you may know about Australian event rider Shane Rose. He has collected Olympic team silver and bronze medals. He has won Adelaide five-star twice. He was third at Pau last autumn with Virgil, with whom he hopes to be selected for the Tokyo Olympics.

Here are some facts you may not know about Shane. He breaks in 250 to 300 racehorses every year. He is event director of one of the biggest horse trials in the southern hemisphere, Equestriad. In 2005, he had eight metal plates inserted into his face while in an induced coma after a horse kicked him.