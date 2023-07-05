When is an earpiece not an earpiece, Valegro’s 21st, and other things the horse world is talking about





Aachen controversy

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl was at the centre of some controversy when she narrowly beat Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin in the CDIO5* grand prix special at CHIO Aachen, while riding with what appeared to be an earpiece in. Reigning Olympic champion Jessica and TSF Dalera BB won, just ahead of Charlotte and Imhotep. FEI dressage rules state that “Any outside help by voice, signs, etc (earphone and/or electronic communication devices included) is considered as illegal or unauthorised assistance. Illegal or unauthorised assistance will result in elimination of that combination”.

Happy birthday, Valegro!

When it comes to celebrating a legendary horse like Valegro, who turns 21 today (5 July, 2023), where do you start? With so many medals, titles and records, it’s hard to keep track. So join us as we look back at some of his career highlights in pictures…

From babyhood to top of the world

Please hold the line, caller…

Calls have been made to ban showjumpers from using mobile phones while mounted at FEI competitions. Last week the first draft of the proposed 2024 FEI rules changes was released to national federations and stakeholders. Among the rule changes put forward for showjumping was a proposal around the use of mobile phones when riders are on board at competitions.

